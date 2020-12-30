ShowBiz Minute: Markle, Holiday songs, NYE
Meghan and Harry end their eventful 2020 with first podcast; A record 39 holiday songs dominate Billboard Hot 100 chart; After a year like this, expect a strange New Year's Eve. (Dec. 30)
