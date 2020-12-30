Global  
 

ShowBiz Minute: Markle, Holiday songs, NYE

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Meghan and Harry end their eventful 2020 with first podcast; A record 39 holiday songs dominate Billboard Hot 100 chart; After a year like this, expect a strange New Year's Eve. (Dec. 30)
 
Elton John & Tyler Perry featured in Prince Harry and Meghan's holiday podcast special [Video]

Elton John & Tyler Perry featured in Prince Harry and Meghan's holiday podcast special

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have launched their new podcast series with a holiday special featuring stars like Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, and Deepak Chopra reflecting on the year that was 2020.

Harry and Meghan say 'love wins' in first podcast from Spotify deal

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflect on 2020 in the first fruit of a podcast deal with Spotify.
BBC News

Baby Archie Speaks During Cameo on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Podcast

 Baby Archie may only be 17 months old, but that's not stopping him from wishing everyone a Happy New Year ... and naturally, it's to the delight of Mom and Dad...
TMZ.com

BTS' 'Life Goes On' debuts at historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100 [Video]

BTS' 'Life Goes On' debuts at historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100

The song is the K-pop group's third No. 1 on the chart in three months.

DCappella: Holiday EP "Rockin' Holiday [Video]

DCappella: Holiday EP "Rockin' Holiday

((SL Advertiser)) DCappella: Holiday EP "Rockin' Holiday

Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For [Video]

Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For

The queen of Christmas is showing out in a big way this holiday season! On Nov. 18, Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ revealed the singer's festive extravaganza: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, set..

Hear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Speak for the First Time in Podcast Debut

 Archie Harrison is talking! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son made a surprise cameo during the holiday episode of their new Archewell Audio podcast, which...
E! Online Also reported by •UpworthyLainey GossipMashableJapan TodayIndiaTimesThe Age

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's First Podcast Features Archie Talking & Laughing, Plus So Many Celeb Cameos - Listen Now!

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their very first podcast in their brand new partnership with Spotify and it includes so many celeb guests, and a cameo...
Just Jared Also reported by •The Age