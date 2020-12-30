Joe Clark, principal who inspired film "Lean on Me," has died



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Joe Louis Clark You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Legendary Eastside High School Principal Joe Clark Dies At 82



Joe Clark, the legendary, no-nonsense New Jersey high school principal, has died. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:28 Published 8 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Principal Joe Clark Who Inspired Film 'Lean on Me' Has Died Joe Louis Clark, the baseball bat and bullhorn-wielding principal whose unwavering commitment to his students and uncompromising disciplinary methods inspired...

Newsmax 3 hours ago



