U.S. "stands ready" to try man convicted in Daniel Pearl murder

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears



Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered on news of Joe Biden and Harris's victory.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45 Published on January 1, 1970