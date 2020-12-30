Global  
 

U.S. "stands ready" to try man convicted in Daniel Pearl murder

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Pearl was South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 and later decapitated.
