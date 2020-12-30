Global  
 

Bill legalizing abortion passed in pope's native Argentina

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Argentina is the largest Latin American country to legalize abortion and the vote was being closely watched.
News video: Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion

Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion 03:17

 Argentina's Senate will convene on Tuesday December 29 to vote on abortion bill that was approved by the lower house of Congress earlier this month.

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion [Video]

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion

Argentina's Senate voted on Wednesday to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church. Emer McCarthy reports.

Argentine Senate passes landmark abortion bill [Video]

Argentine Senate passes landmark abortion bill

Pro-choice activists celebrate outside the parliament building after the Argentine Senate approved a bill to legalize abortion.

Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion [Video]

Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion

Argentina becomes the fourth country in Latin America to legalise abortion.

Argentina abortion: Senate to vote on legalisation

 The law, if passed, would allow abortions up to the 14th week of pregnancy in the highly Catholic nation.
COVID cases surge in Latin America amid vaccine roll out [Video]

COVID cases surge in Latin America amid vaccine roll out

COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Latin America, with a number of countries seeing daily records of new infections and deaths.

'Best gift': Vaccinations begin in Latin America [Video]

'Best gift': Vaccinations begin in Latin America

Mexico this week inoculated its first person against COVID-19, kicking off a fightback from a pandemic that has killed 120,000 people in the country and battered the economy, celebrating a Christmas roll-out that also began elsewhere in Latin America.

Argentina legalises abortion in historic vote

 Legalisation was a striking rebuke of Pope Francis, who on the eve of the vote had praised a women's group for its activism against abortion.
News Brief: COVID-19 Variant, Abortion Vote, Pandemic Relief

 A highly contagious COVID-19 strain makes its way to the U.S. Argentina's upper house of Congress votes to legalize abortion. And, with two days left in 2020,...
