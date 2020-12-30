Bill legalizing abortion passed in pope's native Argentina
Argentina is the largest Latin American country to legalize abortion and the vote was being closely watched.
Argentina abortion: Senate to vote on legalisationThe law, if passed, would allow abortions up to the 14th week of pregnancy in the highly Catholic nation.
