Louisville police department moves to fire two officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The Louisville Metro Police Department has taken steps that could result in the firing of two officers connected to Breonna Taylor's death. Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes each received a pretermination letter from the interim police chief and are scheduled to have hearings on Thursday. Jericka Duncan has the story.
The Louisville Metro Police Department has taken steps that could result in the firing of two officers connected to Breonna Taylor's death. Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes each received a pretermination letter from the interim police chief and are scheduled to have hearings on Thursday. Jericka Duncan has the story.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
LMPD moves to fire two officers involved in Breonna Taylor raidA detective who obtained the search warrant for Taylor's home and one of the officers who opened fire during the raid have both received pre-termination letters,..
CBS News
Louisville police seek to fire detective who got search warrant for Breonna Taylor's homeDetective Joshua Jaynes sought the no-knock search warrant that led seven detectives to Breonna Taylor's apartment the night she was fatally shot.
USATODAY.com
Breonna Taylor statue smashed in California weeks after installationThe artist plans to rebuild the bust of Ms Taylor, a black woman killed by US police, in bronze.
BBC News
Jericka Duncan American journalist
Andre Hill's family says Columbus officer's firing is first step toward justice after shootingA Columbus, Ohio police officer was fired Monday after body camera footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill. Hill's family and their attorney..
CBS News
New audio recording in Quawan Charles case may point to teen's last moments"CBS This Morning" has exclusive new audio in which Janet Irvin tells a private investigator she picked up Quawan Charles on October 30, the day he was reported..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources