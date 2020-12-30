Global  
 

Louisville police department moves to fire two officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The Louisville Metro Police Department has taken steps that could result in the firing of two officers connected to Breonna Taylor's death. Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes each received a pretermination letter from the interim police chief and are scheduled to have hearings on Thursday. Jericka Duncan has the story.
