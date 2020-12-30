U.K. becomes first country to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
A game changer on the vaccine front as the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is approved by U.K. regulators. The vaccine only needs normal refrigeration and is easily transportable. Charlie D'Agata has the details.
