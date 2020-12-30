Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.K. becomes first country to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A game changer on the vaccine front as the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is approved by U.K. regulators. The vaccine only needs normal refrigeration and is easily transportable. Charlie D'Agata has the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII

'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII 02:53

 Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the Covid-19 vaccine production and roll-out. SII, world's largest vaccine maker, is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. SII has applied for emergency use license for vaccine in India. Poonawalla said India will get 50% of whatever SII...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

Eye Opener: U.K. approves emergency use of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

 Britain announced that the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved. Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down a..
CBS News

Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca team 'moved mountains'

 A participant in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial says its approval is "fantastic news".
BBC News
MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine [Video]

MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

MHRA Chief Executive, June Raine, confirmed the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK. The roll out of the jab will begin Monday 4th January. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

U.S. confirms first case of new COVID-19 strain found in the U.K.

 The United States has confirmed there is a case of the new strain of COVID-19 first seen in the United Kingdom. This comes as hospitalizations are at a record..
CBS News

Dr. Drew Pinsky tests positive for COVID-19 months after apologizing for downplaying the virus

 Months after apologizing for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky has revealed he is positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Charlie D'Agata Charlie D'Agata

Queen Elizabeth spends Christmas in Windsor for the first time in 32 years as she self-isolates

 In her annual Christmas message, Queen Elizabeth praised the spirit of those who have been challenged by the pandemic. The monarch is spending the holiday in..
CBS News

Ambitious program to vaccinate 450 million Europeans across 27 countries gets underway

 The mass vaccination of 450 million European citizens, spread across 27 member countries got underway over the weekend. As Charlie D'Agata reports, the..
CBS News

U.K. imposes stricter lockdown for millions due to new COVID strain

 As Britain recorded its highest one-day total of new cases, health officials warned a new variant of the coronavirus is surging at "dangerous rates." Charlie..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

CNN correspondent: Here's why the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is exciting [Video]

CNN correspondent: Here's why the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is exciting

The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine. In a statement, the UK government said the country’s regulator had authorized the vaccine after..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:08Published
UK approves use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine [Video]

UK approves use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
UK first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine [Video]

UK first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

My COVID Story: My Aarogya Setu app flashed 'You are COVID+"

 Sameer Chaturvedi travelled to Mumbai from Delhi to spend time in his favourite city but life had other plans. He tested COVID positive and had to isolate...
IndiaTimes

2-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh tests positive for new COVID-19 strain

 A two-year-old girl who recently returned to Meerut with her parents from the UK has been found to be infected with the new COVID-19 strain. This is the first...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

Are COVID-19 vaccinations at risk due to new virus strain?

 Just when the world breathed a bit easy after countries like the UK and the US starting the process of vaccination against Covid-19, reports of a new strain...
Mid-Day Also reported by •RTTNewsNew Zealand HeraldNewsy