U.K. becomes first country to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine



MHRA Chief Executive, June Raine, confirmed the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK. The roll out of the jab will begin Monday 4th January. Report by Browna.

