Obama, John Legend Team Up for Ossoff Election Ad Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Former President Barack Obama and singer John Legend have teamed up for a one-minute spot urging voters to send Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff to the Senate. To the backdrop of Legend, a Grammy, Emmy, Oscar, and Tony-award winning singer, singing the song "Georgia... 👓 View full article

