Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with COVID-19

Wednesday, 30 December 2020
Luke Letlow, who won the 5th Congressional District seat in Louisiana, died with COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Alaska's largest city to relax restrictions; Texas officials urge quick vaccine distribution; 338K US deaths

 Alaska's largest city, Anchorage, is relaxing restrictions. Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies. 338K U.S. deaths. Latest virus news.
USATODAY.com

Louisiana residents struggle months after storms

 Two months after Hurricanes Laura and Delta ravaged southwest Louisiana, the state and its people are still far from recovered. Many affected residents are now..
USATODAY.com

Small number of COVID-19 survivors suffering from psychotic episodes

 Doctors say they're seeing cases of newly-developed mental illness in some survivors of COVID-19. A small number of patients have symptoms of psychosis, a..
CBS News

NYE gatherings cause concern among health officials during COVID-19 crisis

 New Year's Eve will look much differently this year than in previous years. But health officials are still sounding the alarm about mass gatherings leading to..
CBS News
COVID-19 protocol effectiveness studied as businesses rebound [Video]

COVID-19 protocol effectiveness studied as businesses rebound

COVID-19 protocol effectiveness studied as businesses rebound

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:02Published

U.S. confirms first case of new COVID-19 strain found in the U.K.

 The United States has confirmed there is a case of the new strain of COVID-19 first seen in the United Kingdom. This comes as hospitalizations are at a record..
CBS News

