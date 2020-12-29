Global  
 

New Year's Eve gatherings could accelerate COVID-19 spread

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Law enforcement is already tamping down on large gatherings across the country.
For Those Having New Year's Eve Parties, Bartenders For Hire Are Hot Commodity

For Those Having New Year's Eve Parties, Bartenders For Hire Are Hot Commodity 02:59

 The State of Illinois says what you should be doing is staying home and partying virtually or just with the people with whom you live this New Year's Eve. But others are still hosting small gatherings, and as CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reports, that means opportunities for certain industries.

New Year's Eve New Year's Eve Holiday celebrated on 31 December

NYE gatherings cause concern among health officials during COVID-19 crisis

 New Year's Eve will look much differently this year than in previous years. But health officials are still sounding the alarm about mass gatherings leading to..
CBS News
Sydney announces New Year's Eve restrictions [Video]

Sydney announces New Year's Eve restrictions

Australian authorities restricted movement and tightened curbs on gatherings in Sydney on Wednesday, hoping to avoid a coronavirus "super spreader" event during New Year's Eve celebrations. Libby Hogan reports.

What restaurants are open New Year's Day 2021? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin' and many more

 Most national restaurant chains are open for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2021 including Burger King, Chipotle and Chili's but hours vary.
USATODAY.com

NYE celebrations will be different this year. Here's what you can and can't do in Sydney and around Australia

 As NSW deals with a growing COVID-19 cluster on Sydney's Northern Beaches, here is an overview of the restrictions in place for New Year’s Eve celebrations..
SBS

COVID-19 Spread Likely To Worsen Due To Christmas, New Year's Travel

COVID-19 Spread Likely To Worsen Due To Christmas, New Year's Travel

Kenny Choi reports on concerns over how coronavirus spread will increase from holiday travel and gatherings (12-29-2020)

Pandemic Changes New Year's Celebrations

Pandemic Changes New Year's Celebrations

New Year's Eve celebrations will be less festive this year as families are encouraged to stay home and avoid gathering to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Healthcare Workers Fear COVID-19 Spread At New Year's Eve Parties

Healthcare Workers Fear COVID-19 Spread At New Year's Eve Parties

Healthcare Workers Fear COVID-19 Spread At New Year's Eve Parties

After a year like this, expect a strange New Year's Eve

 NEW YORK (AP) — If ever a year's end seemed like cause for celebration, 2020 might be it. Yet the coronavirus scourge that dominated the year is also...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •MashableMid-Day

