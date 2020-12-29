New Year's Eve gatherings could accelerate COVID-19 spread
Law enforcement is already tamping down on large gatherings across the country.
New Year's Eve Holiday celebrated on 31 December
NYE gatherings cause concern among health officials during COVID-19 crisisNew Year's Eve will look much differently this year than in previous years. But health officials are still sounding the alarm about mass gatherings leading to..
CBS News
Sydney announces New Year's Eve restrictions
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
What restaurants are open New Year's Day 2021? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin' and many moreMost national restaurant chains are open for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2021 including Burger King, Chipotle and Chili's but hours vary.
USATODAY.com
NYE celebrations will be different this year. Here's what you can and can't do in Sydney and around AustraliaAs NSW deals with a growing COVID-19 cluster on Sydney's Northern Beaches, here is an overview of the restrictions in place for New Year’s Eve celebrations..
SBS
