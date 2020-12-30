Senator Chris Coons on likelihood of Senate approving higher stimulus checks

Britain announced that the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved. Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down a..

President-elect Joe Biden slams the Trump administration's vaccine rollout as numbers of those vaccinated lag behind the planned number. And as the first round..

House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto Both measures in the House required a two-thirds supermajority to continue on for possible consideration in the Senate.

Next Round Of COVID Stimulus Payments Could Go Out As Soon As Tuesday Night



McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks



