Senator Chris Coons on likelihood of Senate approving higher stimulus checks

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Senator Chris Coons joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the debate in the Senate over higher stimulus checks as well as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Senate Meets Tuesday On Stimulus Checks

Senate Meets Tuesday On Stimulus Checks 01:41

 Skyler Henry reports the fate of the bill that would give Americans more money is in the hands of the Senate.

