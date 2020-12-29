Global  
 

New Year's Eve gatherings could accelerate COVID-19 spread

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Law enforcement is already tamping down on large gatherings across the country.
News video: For Those Having New Year's Eve Parties, Bartenders For Hire Are Hot Commodity

For Those Having New Year's Eve Parties, Bartenders For Hire Are Hot Commodity

 The State of Illinois says what you should be doing is staying home and partying virtually or just with the people with whom you live this New Year's Eve. But others are still hosting small gatherings, and as CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reports, that means opportunities for certain industries.

Sydney announces New Year's Eve restrictions

Sydney announces New Year's Eve restrictions

Australian authorities restricted movement and tightened curbs on gatherings in Sydney on Wednesday, hoping to avoid a coronavirus "super spreader" event during New Year's Eve celebrations. Libby Hogan..

COVID-19 Spread Likely To Worsen Due To Christmas, New Year's Travel

COVID-19 Spread Likely To Worsen Due To Christmas, New Year's Travel

Kenny Choi reports on concerns over how coronavirus spread will increase from holiday travel and gatherings (12-29-2020)

Pandemic Changes New Year's Celebrations

Pandemic Changes New Year's Celebrations

New Year's Eve celebrations will be less festive this year as families are encouraged to stay home and avoid gathering to slow the spread of coronavirus.

NYE gatherings cause concern among health officials during COVID-19 crisis

 New Year's Eve will look much differently this year than in previous years. But health officials are still sounding the alarm about mass gatherings leading to...
CBS News

Sydney tightens COVID-19 restrictions ahead of New Year's Eve

 Australian authorities restricted movement and tightened curbs on gatherings in Sydney on Wednesday, hoping to avoid a coronavirus "super-spreader" event during...
Japan Today Also reported by •MashableCBC.caSydney Morning Herald

Dampen the celebration: Sydney's gloomy end to 2020 and soggy 2021 start

 Bans on harbour foreshore gatherings, caps on outdoor groups to a maximum of 30 and limits on New Year's Eve guests at just five for the Greater Sydney region...
Brisbane Times