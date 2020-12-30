Louisiana's congressional delegation is "devastated" by the death of Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., who died Tuesday night from complications of COVID-19 just days before he could be sworn into office, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said Wednesday. "Luke...Full Article
Rep. Scalise: 'Devastated' After Rep.-Elect Letlow Dies of COVID-19
