Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Investigating the 2005 murder of teacher Tara Grinstead

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A family in Georgia is awaiting a state supreme court ruling that could allow a long-awaited murder trial to go forward in the death of Tara Grinstead. Tara was a teacher and former beauty queen when she disappeared in October 2005. I"48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant joins CBSN to discuss the 12-year-old mystery and how authorities may have missed crucial leads early in the investigation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tara Grinstead murder case Tara Grinstead murder case

Tara Grinstead Interview

 Watch a 1999 interview of Tara Grinstead by "The Fun Channel." (Video courtesy of The Fun Channel, Tifton, Ga./funchannelamerica.com)
CBS News

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Biden and Harris heading back to Georgia ahead of runoffs

 Mr. Biden and Harris will be in Georgia to stump for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for the second time.
CBS News

GOP seeks to roll back mail-in voting in states like Georgia and Pennsylvania that Trump is contesting

 Americans cast 101 million mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, accounting for 63% of the vote, with Biden leading in mail-in voting by 2 to 1.
USATODAY.com

Georgia mask maker creates smiles during pandemic

 Huckleberry Starnes' custom masks highlight personalities rather than hide faces.
CBS News

How the fight for $2,000 stimulus checks impacts Georgia's Senate runoffs

 The debate over raising stimulus checks to $2,000 could have a ripple effect in Georgia's Senate runoffs, which will decide which party controls the chamber. CBS..
CBS News

Peter Van Sant

“48 Hours” investigates the disappearance of Tara Grinstead

 Tara Grinstead disappeared in October 2005 and nearly 12 years passed before investigators learned what happened. Recent revelations indicate local law..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Investigating the 2005 murder of teacher Tara Grinstead

 A family in Georgia is awaiting a state supreme court ruling that could allow a long-awaited murder trial to go forward in the death of Tara Grinstead. Tara was...
CBS News