Investigating the 2005 murder of teacher Tara Grinstead
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A family in Georgia is awaiting a state supreme court ruling that could allow a long-awaited murder trial to go forward in the death of Tara Grinstead. Tara was a teacher and former beauty queen when she disappeared in October 2005. I"48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant joins CBSN to discuss the 12-year-old mystery and how authorities may have missed crucial leads early in the investigation.
Tara Grinstead murder case
Tara Grinstead InterviewWatch a 1999 interview of Tara Grinstead by "The Fun Channel." (Video courtesy of The Fun Channel, Tifton, Ga./funchannelamerica.com)
CBS News
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
Peter Van Sant
“48 Hours” investigates the disappearance of Tara GrinsteadTara Grinstead disappeared in October 2005 and nearly 12 years passed before investigators learned what happened. Recent revelations indicate local law..
CBS News
