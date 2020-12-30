Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California extends stay-at-home orders as hospitals near breaking point

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The U.S. is breaking coronavirus hospitalization records on an almost daily basis. California, the current epicenter of the nation's outbreak, has extended stay-at-home orders for two regions as hospitals there remain at or near full capacity. CBS News' Carter Evans reports, and Dr. Timothy Brewer, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and of Medicine, joined CBSN to discuss the worsening situation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State of the United States of America

What We Learned About California in 2020

 Wednesday: The year’s almost over. It’s been illuminating.
NYTimes.com
Hospitals in California on the brink of crisis [Video]

Hospitals in California on the brink of crisis

Strict stay-at-home orders were renewed indefinitely on Tuesday (December 29) for much of California, as the state's top health official said that many hospitals were teetering on the brink of crisis. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Hospitals in crisis amid record number of coronavirus cases

 Health systems across the country are overwhelmed as coronavirus cases continue to climb amid the holiday season. In California, hospitals are running out of..
CBS News

WWE Star Shad Gaspard's Widow Sues L.A. County Over His Drowning Death

 WWE Star Shad Gaspard's widow claims the Venice Beach lifeguards on duty the day her husband died left him to fend for himself ... and she wants L.A. and..
TMZ.com

Carter Evans American journalist

NYC clinics accused of unauthorized distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

 More than 2 million people have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, but hospitals in California are overflowing. There also are clinics in New York City..
CBS News

Hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge after holiday travel

 The crush of holiday travelers is prompting fears of another surge in coronavirus cases. Carter Evans has the latest.
CBS News

Doctor: COVID vaccine distribution "a logistical nightmare"

 With millions having traveled for the holidays, health experts warn the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is yet to come. One in every 17 people in the U.S. have..
CBS News

You Might Like