California extends stay-at-home orders as hospitals near breaking point

The U.S. is breaking coronavirus hospitalization records on an almost daily basis. California , the current epicenter of the nation's outbreak, has extended stay-at-home orders for two regions as hospitals there remain at or near full capacity. CBS News' Carter Evans reports, and Dr. Timothy Brewer, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and of Medicine, joined CBSN to discuss the worsening situation.