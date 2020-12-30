Chrissy Teigen Says She Is 4 Weeks Sober
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen revealed that she has been sober for four weeks. The model made the announcement on Tuesday in response to a fan's comment on an Instagram video of her dancing and smiling. "I need whatever drugs you're on!!" the Instagram user wrote. "4 weeks sober...
