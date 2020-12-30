Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen Says She Is 4 Weeks Sober

Newsmax Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen revealed that she has been sober for four weeks. The model made the announcement on Tuesday in response to a fan's comment on an Instagram video of her dancing and smiling. "I need whatever drugs you're on!!" the Instagram user wrote. "4 weeks sober...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

On Instagram, Chrissy Teigen reveals she's '4 weeks sober'

 Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she's "4 weeks sober" in an Instagram interaction with a fan.
FOXNews.com

Chrissy Teigen reveals that she’s ‘4 Weeks Sober’

 The former model, best-selling cookbook author and television personality revealed to fans she is taking another break from the booze.
Upworthy

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 4 Weeks Sober in Celebratory Instagram Comment

 The TV personality got candid about her sobriety efforts on social media.
Upworthy