Colorado case of COVID-19 variant is 'unlikely to be the first' in US, governor says

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Colorado officials said contact tracing was underway to determine who else may have been exposed to a COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K.
 
 Colorado officials have identified the state’s, and possibly the country's, first case involving a COVID-19 variant seen in the United Kingdom and some other countries in recent weeks, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

A quirk of COVID-19 tests can track the new coronavirus variant

 A traveler at Los Angeles International Airport takes a COVID-19 test December 22nd. | Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images

Health officials in the..
The Verge

Watch live: Colorado governor gives update on new COVID-19 variant case

 Colorado Governor Jared Polis is holding a news conference after the first confirmed variant case was confirmed in the U.S.
CBS News

What we know about the first case of U.K. COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado

 Health officials in Colorado have confirmed the first known case of a more infectious strain of COVID-19 first seen in the U.K. The patient is currently in..
CBS News

U.S. confirms first case of U.K. COVID-19 variant as cases and deaths rise

 Health officials in Colorado have identified the first case of a new coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports on..
CBS News

