Sick And Frail As COVID-19 Looms: Medical Parole Still Rare In New York State Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Out of 1049 medical parole petitions since March, only nine have been granted. [ more › ] Out of 1049 medical parole petitions since March, only nine have been granted. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit News - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published ParCare Under Investigation 00:39 A New York city-based healthcare provider is under state investigation. The investigation is for unauthorized distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, says Business Insider. The ParCare Community Health Network provides primary and internal care. They also offer other medical services in its six locations... You Might Like