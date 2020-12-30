Global  
 

Trebek's Last New 'Jeopardy!' Episodes Airing with a Tribute

Newsmax Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The final new "Jeopardy!" episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.The first of the five episodes will air Monday and start with Trebek's "powerful message about the season of giving," producer Sony Pictures Television...
