Trebek's Last New 'Jeopardy!' Episodes Airing with a Tribute
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The final new "Jeopardy!" episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.The first of the five episodes will air Monday and start with Trebek's "powerful message about the season of giving," producer Sony Pictures Television...
