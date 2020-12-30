"This Is A Work Of Art": Cuomo Cuts Ribbon On Light-Filled Moynihan Train Hall Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Governor Cuomo opens Moynihan Train Hall.



An acre of glass was used for the massive skylight, which was designed to evoke the Beaux Arts grandeur of the old Pennsylvania Station. [ more › ] Governor Cuomo opens Moynihan Train Hall.An acre of glass was used for the massive skylight, which was designed to evoke the Beaux Arts grandeur of the old Pennsylvania Station. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

