"This Is A Work Of Art": Cuomo Cuts Ribbon On Light-Filled Moynihan Train Hall
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Governor Cuomo opens Moynihan Train Hall.
An acre of glass was used for the massive skylight, which was designed to evoke the Beaux Arts grandeur of the old Pennsylvania Station. [ more › ]
