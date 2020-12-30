Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Luke Letlow, a Louisiana Republican who was just elected to Congress, has died of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 41. He announced he was fighting the virus earlier this month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Luke Letlow American politician

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with COVID-19

 Luke Letlow, who won the 5th Congressional District seat in Louisiana, died with COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com
U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19 [Video]

U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19

U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana died on Tuesday of COVID-19, his campaign said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:45Published

Incoming US Congressman Letlow dead from COVID-19

 Luke Letlow, Louisiana's incoming U.S. Congressman, died Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19 only days before he would have been sworn into..
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Pelosi slams McConnell for blocking $2000 checks [Video]

Pelosi slams McConnell for blocking $2000 checks

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for blocking $2000 relief checks, which is an increase from $600 checks, after President Trump supported it and the U.S. House passed it.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

Sen. Hawley will object to Electoral College results, ensuring a doomed fight to overturn Biden's win

 Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is the first senator to say he will object to certify Joe Biden's win. The move is unlikely to change the election results
USATODAY.com

GOP Senator Josh Hawley to challenge certification of electoral votes

 Hawley, of Missouri, is the first Republican senator to commit to objecting when Congress meets to tally the Electoral College votes January 6.
CBS News

Senate debates larger stimulus checks and defense spending bill

 The tug-of-war between Democrats and Republicans continues in the Senate today after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote on increased stimulus..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Frontline doctor talks about the state of COVID-19 in the U.S.

 From a new variant of COVID-19 to rising cases and falling behind on vaccine promises, the pandemic is taking a worsening toll across the United States. Chip..
CBS News

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Who Played Mary Ann Dead at 82 from COVID

 Dawn Wells, who became a megastar by playing the sexy Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island" has died. Her rep says Dawn died from COVID Wednesday. Wells was one of 2..
TMZ.com

Covid-19: India split into 6 regions in massive hunt for UK strain

 Ten regional labs will genetically sequence all positive samples - via RT-PCR - that have had a cycle threshold (CT) value of 30 or less. The CT value is the..
IndiaTimes

Lil Pump Boards Flight, Still Defiant About Face Masks and COVID-19

 Lil Pump still doesn't buy there's a pandemic and still refuses to wear a face mask -- but after JetBlue banned him, he's still flying commercial. What could go..
TMZ.com

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Coronavirus: Senate wrangles over boosting help for Americans

 President Donald Trump's push for an increase in one-off payments to $2,000 stalls in Congress.
BBC News

Louisiana Louisiana State of the United States of America

Louisiana residents struggle months after storms

 Two months after Hurricanes Laura and Delta ravaged southwest Louisiana, the state and its people are still far from recovered. Many affected residents are now..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead after battle with coronavirus [Video]

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead after battle with coronavirus

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA) has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19. He was 41 years old. CNN’s Don Lemon reports.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Louisiana Congressman-Elect Dies After Battling COVID-19

 Republican Luke Letlow, 41, who was elected earlier this month to represent the Baton Rouge area, died Tuesday from complications from the disease.
NPR

Boosie Badazz Speaks On Where King Von Went Wrong In Atlanta

Boosie Badazz Speaks On Where King Von Went Wrong In Atlanta Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is letting his thoughts be known on the murder of King Von. During a recent interview, he voiced his opinion on what went wrong...
SOHH