Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Luke Letlow, a Louisiana Republican who was just elected to Congress, has died of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 41. He announced he was fighting the virus earlier this month.
