‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies At 82 From COVID-19

cbs4.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19 00:55

 Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.

