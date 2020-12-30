Global  
 

Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine gets approval in the U.K.

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
British regulators have authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca, which is cheaper and easier to store than the Pfizer vaccine. This comes a day after a more contagious U.K. variant of the virus was discovered in the U.S. for the first time. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins CBSN with more.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Oxford professor says creation of vaccine has been an 'astonishing effort'

Oxford professor says creation of vaccine has been an 'astonishing effort' 00:52

 Professor Andrew Pollard from the Oxford Vaccine Group says the creation ofthe newly approved Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been "anastonishing effort".

COVID vaccine: UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford University coronavirus jab for use [Video]

COVID vaccine: UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford University coronavirus jab for use

The UK has ordered 100 million doses from AstraZeneca, which can vaccinate 50 million people.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:58Published

12/30: CBSN AM

 U.K. approves Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine; 48 Hours: The Tara Grinstead Mystery
CBS News
Prof Pollard: Oxford vaccine approval is a fantastic moment [Video]

Prof Pollard: Oxford vaccine approval is a fantastic moment

Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Professor Andrew Pollard, has said the sign off of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is a 'fantastic moment' after a year of struggling. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published

Key points from today’s Covid-19 press briefing [Video]

Key points from today’s Covid-19 press briefing

Following announcements earlier in the day of new areas being moved into Tier4, and some of England’s school reopenings being delayed amid rising virusinfection rates, the Prime Minister held a press briefing to warn the UK to“redouble efforts” in the fight against Covid-19. It came as the DeputyMedical Officer painted a very grim picture across the UK of rising cases,stating that the full effects of Christmas household mixing has not yet beenfelt in the NHS yet.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:45Published

Frontline doctor talks about the state of COVID-19 in the U.S.

 From a new variant of COVID-19 to rising cases and falling behind on vaccine promises, the pandemic is taking a worsening toll across the United States. Chip..
CBS News

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Who Played Mary Ann Dead at 82 from COVID

 Dawn Wells, who became a megastar by playing the sexy Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island" has died. Her rep says Dawn died from COVID Wednesday. Wells was one of 2..
TMZ.com

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications

 Luke Letlow, a Louisiana Republican who was just elected to Congress, has died of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 41. He announced he was fighting the..
CBS News

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK [Video]

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

The UK authorises use of a second COVID-19 vaccine weeks after it approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:25Published

Covaxin can offer protection against mutated coronavirus: Bharat Biotech

 Vaccine makers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca have also said that their vaccines against Covid-19 should work against the new strain.
DNA

Covid-19: First vaccine patient has her second jab

 Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to have the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, has final dose.
BBC News

U.K. becomes first country to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

 A game changer on the vaccine front as the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is approved by U.K. regulators. The vaccine only needs normal refrigeration and is..
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth spends Christmas in Windsor for the first time in 32 years as she self-isolates

 In her annual Christmas message, Queen Elizabeth praised the spirit of those who have been challenged by the pandemic. The monarch is spending the holiday in..
CBS News

Ambitious program to vaccinate 450 million Europeans across 27 countries gets underway

 The mass vaccination of 450 million European citizens, spread across 27 member countries got underway over the weekend. As Charlie D'Agata reports, the..
CBS News

U.K. imposes stricter lockdown for millions due to new COVID strain

 As Britain recorded its highest one-day total of new cases, health officials warned a new variant of the coronavirus is surging at "dangerous rates." Charlie..
CBS News

Baker Says Vaccine Rollout 'Lumpy And Bumpy' But 'It's Moving Forward' [Video]

Baker Says Vaccine Rollout 'Lumpy And Bumpy' But 'It's Moving Forward'

Gov. Charlie Baker admitted Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been "lumpy and bumpy" in Massachusetts.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:10Published
AstraZeneca vaccine provides 'logistical convenience' [Video]

AstraZeneca vaccine provides 'logistical convenience'

The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. CNN’s Phil Black explains why this vaccine is being hailed as a game..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:36Published
Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes 5th to Reach Phase 3 Trial in the US [Video]

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes 5th to Reach Phase 3 Trial in the US

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes 5th to Reach Phase 3 Trial in the US. On Monday, Novavax announced the beginning of its Phase 3 trial for its vaccine candidate, named NVX-CoV2373, in the U.S. and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:49Published

My COVID Story: My Aarogya Setu app flashed 'You are COVID+"

 Sameer Chaturvedi travelled to Mumbai from Delhi to spend time in his favourite city but life had other plans. He tested COVID positive and had to isolate...
IndiaTimes

2-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh tests positive for new COVID-19 strain

 A two-year-old girl who recently returned to Meerut with her parents from the UK has been found to be infected with the new COVID-19 strain. This is the first...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

Are COVID-19 vaccinations at risk due to new virus strain?

 Just when the world breathed a bit easy after countries like the UK and the US starting the process of vaccination against Covid-19, reports of a new strain...
Mid-Day Also reported by •RTTNewsNew Zealand HeraldNewsy