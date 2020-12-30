Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine gets approval in the U.K.
British regulators have authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca, which is cheaper and easier to store than the Pfizer vaccine. This comes a day after a more contagious U.K. variant of the virus was discovered in the U.S. for the first time. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins CBSN with more.
