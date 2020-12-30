Dawn Wells, star of "Gilligan's Island," dies of COVID-19

Taj Mahal sees rise in footfall ahead of New Year



Ahead of New Year, visitors thronged Agra's Taj Mahal in large numbers following COVID protocols. The Agra administration had recently increased the numbers of visitors to the iconic monument to 15, 000. One of the visitors said, "We have come here on the occasion of new year. We all our wearing masks, and maintain social distance as a precautionary measure for COVID." Some visitors at the monument complained of ignorance towards COVID protocols.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17 Published on January 1, 1970