Dawn Wells, star of "Gilligan's Island," dies of COVID-19

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Wells was best known for portraying the iconic girl-next-door castaway on the 1960s CBS sitcom.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19 00:55

 Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.

