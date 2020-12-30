Dawn Wells, star of "Gilligan's Island," dies of COVID-19
Wells was best known for portraying the iconic girl-next-door castaway on the 1960s CBS sitcom.
Dawn Wells American actress
Dawn Wells, of "Gilligan's Island" fame, dies at 82Dawn Wells, who rose to fame as Mary Ann on the 1960s TV series "Gilligan's Island." has died at the age of 82 from complications of COVID-19. CBSN Los Angeles..
CBS News
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann, dies of COVID-19 complicationsDawn Wells, the actress best known for her role as Mary Ann in the '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died at 82, her representative confirmed.
USATODAY.com
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Who Played Mary Ann Dead at 82 from COVIDDawn Wells, who became a megastar by playing the sexy Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island" has died. Her rep says Dawn died from COVID Wednesday. Wells was one of 2..
TMZ.com
Gilligan's Island American television series
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
