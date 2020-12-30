Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles,...Full Article
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies, COVID-19 Cited
