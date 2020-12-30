Louisville Police To Fire 2 Officers Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () The Louisville Metro Police Department says it plans to fire two more officers involved in the raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death. Taylor was the Black woman killed by police in a botched raid.
Police are investigating the vandalizing of a bust of Breonna Taylor in Oakland, California. Taylor was a 26-year-old Black EMT who was shot and killed in March by police in Louisville, Kentucky, after they raided her apartment.