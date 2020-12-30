Colorado Might Have Identified 2nd Case Of Highly Infectious Coronavirus Variant
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Colorado officials reported a suspected second case of the U.K. coronavirus variant after confirming the first case on Tuesday. The persons in both cases are members of the Colorado National Guard.
