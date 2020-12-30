Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado Might Have Identified 2nd Case Of Highly Infectious Coronavirus Variant

NPR Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Colorado officials reported a suspected second case of the U.K. coronavirus variant after confirming the first case on Tuesday. The persons in both cases are members of the Colorado National Guard.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado

U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado 01:33

 The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for the virus at current distribution rates. Bryan Wood reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado officials provide updates on COVID-19 variant, vaccine distribution plan [Video]

Colorado officials provide updates on COVID-19 variant, vaccine distribution plan

Colorado officials said Wednesday that the confirmed and possible cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 were identified in Colorado National Guard members. The state is also updating its vaccine..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 57:46Published
US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK [Video]

US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK

US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK . The first case of the new coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more transmissible, . was confirmed by Colorado health officials on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
First case of new covid variant in the US [Video]

First case of new covid variant in the US

The first variant of the coronavirus was found in a man in Colorado. This is the same variant that has been confirmed in the UK.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | FACTBOX | Vaccination race: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Countries have braced for higher infections, Australia tightened curbs, while the first known US case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in...
News24

U.S. detects first case of COVID-19 variant as Biden offers gloomy vaccine outlook

 The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday, and President-elect Joe Biden said that it could take...
Japan Today Also reported by •SBSCBS NewsFOXNews.comeuronewsMarketWatchUpworthy

Coronavirus digest: Mutated COVID variant reaches France

 French authorities have identified the first known case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant on French soil. The man who brought it to the country shows...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comeuronewsMarketWatch