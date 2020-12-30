Global  
 

Ask An Epidemiologist: How Is NY's Vaccine Rollout Going?

Gothamist Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Ask An Epidemiologist: How Is NY's Vaccine Rollout Going?A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center Northwell Health in New York City on December 14, 2020.

"Rollout has been a bit bumpy at first, and not nearly rolling out as quickly as we’d all like, but that’s not very surprising. It’s a complicated job." [ more › ]
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Vaccine Rollout Remains Behind Schedule, Frustrating Growing Among Health Officials

Vaccine Rollout Remains Behind Schedule, Frustrating Growing Among Health Officials 02:34

 WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

