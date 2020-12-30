Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell dashes hopes for $2,000 coronavirus relief checks

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
McConnell said the House-passed bill increasing direct payments from $600 to $2,000 "has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pelosi slams McConnell for blocking $2000 checks

Pelosi slams McConnell for blocking $2000 checks 01:01

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for blocking $2000 relief checks, which is an increase from $600 checks, after President Trump supported it and the U.S. House passed it.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

McConnell again blocks $2K stimulus checks, says standalone bill has 'no realistic path'

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell again blocked quick passage of a bill to raise COVID stimulus payments to $2,000.
USATODAY.com
$2,000 checks have no 'path' in Senate: McConnell [Video]

$2,000 checks have no 'path' in Senate: McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that the Senate would not move quickly to consider a bill from the House of Representatives that would raise direct coronavirus relief payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published

Pelosi slams McConnell for halting stimulus checks

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her last weekly press conference of the 2020 congressional session Wednesday and blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell..
USATODAY.com

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto [Video]

House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

Both measures in the House required a two-thirds supermajority to continue on for possible consideration in the Senate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Over 2.5 million early votes already cast in Georgia Senate runoffs

 More than 2.5 million early votes have already been cast in Georgia's Senate runoff elections. Tia Mitchell, a Washington correspondent for the Atlanta..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Next Round Of COVID Stimulus Payments Could Go Out As Soon As Tuesday Night [Video]

Next Round Of COVID Stimulus Payments Could Go Out As Soon As Tuesday Night

Skyler Henry reports on Senate Majority Leader McConnell adding conditions to proposed increase on COVID stimulus checks to $2,000 (12-29-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:47Published
Sanders explains why he agrees with Trump on stimulus checks [Video]

Sanders explains why he agrees with Trump on stimulus checks

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) discusses increasing Covid-19 relief to $2,000 for some individuals after Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) added other provisions to the stimulus check vote.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:21Published
McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override [Video]

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

US stocks expected to start Wednesday with another assault on recent record highs; delayed Senate vote eyed

 US stocks are expected to start Wednesday with another assault on recent record highs as investors bet on a strong economic recovery next year amid further...
Proactive Investors

Trump's $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed...
SeattlePI.com

Argentine Senate weighs fate of abortion in pope's homeland

 BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The decades-long fight by Argentine women’s groups for legal abortion was being decided by the Senate in a debate that spilled...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •bizjournalsNewsyNPR