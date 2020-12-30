McConnell dashes hopes for $2,000 coronavirus relief checks
McConnell said the House-passed bill increasing direct payments from $600 to $2,000 "has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."
Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader
McConnell again blocks $2K stimulus checks, says standalone bill has 'no realistic path'Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell again blocked quick passage of a bill to raise COVID stimulus payments to $2,000.
USATODAY.com
$2,000 checks have no 'path' in Senate: McConnell
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:10Published
Pelosi slams McConnell for halting stimulus checksHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her last weekly press conference of the 2020 congressional session Wednesday and blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell..
USATODAY.com
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Over 2.5 million early votes already cast in Georgia Senate runoffsMore than 2.5 million early votes have already been cast in Georgia's Senate runoff elections. Tia Mitchell, a Washington correspondent for the Atlanta..
CBS News
