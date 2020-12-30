Global  
 

Stocks Hold On to Modest Gains, Marking Another Dow Record

Newsmax Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Stocks are closing modestly higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes at or near record highs.The S&P 500 added 0.1% Wednesday, keeping it just below the all-time high it reached on Monday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched another record. Small-company stocks...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Wall Street dips from record levels

Wall Street dips from record levels 01:31

 U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after hitting record highs, as investors worried about the path of the economic reopening and whether the Senate would authorize additional pandemic aid checks. Fred Katayama reports.

