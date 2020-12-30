Global  
 

Two New Mexico Megachurches Fined for Holding Packed Christmas Eve Services

Newsmax Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Two megachurches in Albuquerque, New Mexico, were slapped with $10,000 fines for allegedly violating coronavirus safety protocols during Christmas Eve services, NBC News reports.
