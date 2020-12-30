CDC: COVID-19 Variant Has Probably Been in US Some Time
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday said the COVID-19 variant first identified in the UK has probably been in the U.S. for some time and that the new strain could further stress hospitals already overwhelmed with coronavirus patients...
US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK .
The first case of the new coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more transmissible, .
was confirmed by Colorado
health officials on Dec. 29.
The infected man, who is in his 20s, is isolating in Elbert County, south of...