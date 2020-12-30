Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC: COVID-19 Variant Has Probably Been in US Some Time

Newsmax Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday said the COVID-19 variant first identified in the UK has probably been in the U.S. for some time and that the new strain could further stress hospitals already overwhelmed with coronavirus patients...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK

US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK 01:09

 US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK . The first case of the new coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more transmissible, . was confirmed by Colorado health officials on Dec. 29. The infected man, who is in his 20s, is isolating in Elbert County, south of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered [Video]

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered. A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. . The variant,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:36Published
‘TIME’ Finds That Men Are Less Likely to Socially Distance During the Holidays [Video]

‘TIME’ Finds That Men Are Less Likely to Socially Distance During the Holidays

A new poll by ‘Time’ and Harris Poll has revealed a shocking number of Americans don’t intend to socially distance this holiday season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
'TIME’ Finds That Men Are Less Likely to Socially Distance During the Holidays [Video]

'TIME’ Finds That Men Are Less Likely to Socially Distance During the Holidays

‘TIME’ Finds That Men Are Less Likely to Socially Distance During the Holidays . A new poll by ‘Time’ and Harris Poll has revealed a shocking number of Americans don’t intend to socially..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published