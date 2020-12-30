Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report Finds Pregnant Women, New Moms Struggling With Mental Health During Pandemic

CBS 2 Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Welcoming a new baby is typically an exciting time for any family, but a new report finds that some pregnant women and new moms are struggling with their mental health during the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Report Finds Pregnant Women, New Moms Struggling With Mental Health During Pandemic

Report Finds Pregnant Women, New Moms Struggling With Mental Health During Pandemic 02:07

 Welcoming a new baby is typically an exciting time for any family, but a new report finds that some pregnant women and new moms are struggling with their mental health during the pandemic; Naomi Ruchim reports for CBS2.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nine ways to ring in the New Year [Video]

Nine ways to ring in the New Year

While this New Year's Eve promises to be like none other due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are a few safe and fun things to do before ringing 2021 this Thursday.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:39Published
Focus on health goals, not resolutions, for 2021, therapist advises [Video]

Focus on health goals, not resolutions, for 2021, therapist advises

As we head into a new year during a global pandemic, mental health experts are warning resolutions can lead to more disappointment.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:44Published
Is your New Year's resolution to be more active? Local organizations encourage you to get outside! [Video]

Is your New Year's resolution to be more active? Local organizations encourage you to get outside!

If you're already thinking about New Year's resolutions, a pretty common one is getting more active--and local organizations like the Idaho Department of Parks and Rec and the Bureau of Land Management..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Pandemic Adding Stress To Mental Health Of Moms-To-Be, New Mothers

 Welcoming a new baby is typically an exciting time for any family, but a new report finds pregnant women and new moms are struggling with their mental health...
cbs4.com