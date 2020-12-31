Global  
 

Girlfriend of Nashville suspect warned police he was making bombs

CBS News Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
More than a year before the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, Anthony Warner's girlfriend warned police that he was building bombs in his RV. Jeff Pegues reports.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Nashville Police warned about bombing suspect in 2019

Nashville Police warned about bombing suspect in 2019 02:14

 Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said on Wednesday that more than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, police officers visited his home after his girlfriend reported that he was making explosives in his RV.

