Minneapolis Police Fatally Shoot Man During Traffic Stop
It was the first killing by a Minneapolis officer since George Floyd’s death in May, which led to nationwide protests and the burning of a city police station.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota
Minneapolis journalist left with nothing after someone steals moving truck and trailer hauling car
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:09Published
NYPD used excessive force during protests -report
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49Published
George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020
Death Transformed a Year, and What May Lie AheadAs Covid-19 swept the world, the killing of George Floyd galvanized a racial justice movement, and the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg upended the makeup of the..
NYTimes.com
If Not the Police, Who?Link Copied Photographs by Ricardo Nagaoka Should American cities defund their police departments? The question has been asked continually—with varying degrees..
WorldNews
Potential jurors in upcoming George Floyd trial asked about Black Lives Matter, experience with policeThe 16-page questionnaire asks potential jurors about their views on policing, Black Lives Matter and this year's racial justice protests.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources