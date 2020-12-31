Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis Police Fatally Shoot Man During Traffic Stop

NYTimes.com Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
It was the first killing by a Minneapolis officer since George Floyd’s death in May, which led to nationwide protests and the burning of a city police station.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Minneapolis Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota

Minneapolis journalist left with nothing after someone steals moving truck and trailer hauling car [Video]

Minneapolis journalist left with nothing after someone steals moving truck and trailer hauling car

Everything he owned was inside a moving truck with his car attached by a trailer and all of it was stolen as he slept overnight last week.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:09Published
NYPD used excessive force during protests -report [Video]

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report

The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New York City's Department of Investigation. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

George Floyd George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

Death Transformed a Year, and What May Lie Ahead

 As Covid-19 swept the world, the killing of George Floyd galvanized a racial justice movement, and the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg upended the makeup of the..
NYTimes.com

If Not the Police, Who?

 Link Copied Photographs by Ricardo Nagaoka Should American cities defund their police departments? The question has been asked continually—with varying degrees..
WorldNews

Potential jurors in upcoming George Floyd trial asked about Black Lives Matter, experience with police

 The 16-page questionnaire asks potential jurors about their views on policing, Black Lives Matter and this year's racial justice protests.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stolen Audi R8 Damaged During Crazy Joyride [Video]

Stolen Audi R8 Damaged During Crazy Joyride

Occurred on December 20, 2020 / New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "A man ran from a random breath test, breaking into houses, jumping fences, and hiding from the police. When he went..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 25:23Published
Green Bay police continue investigating Sunday morning shooting, witnesses shocked by 'rare' incident [Video]

Green Bay police continue investigating Sunday morning shooting, witnesses shocked by 'rare' incident

Green Bay police confirm officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a male suspect wanted for multiple crimes at 11 A.M. They eventually forced the fleeing car to a stop near South Maple Avenue and..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:39Published
Police Stop Man From Destroying ATM In Englewood [Video]

Police Stop Man From Destroying ATM In Englewood

A man was arrested and taken in for a mental health evaluation on Saturday after police said he was trying to smash open an ATM in Englewood.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Minneapolis Police Fatally Shoot Man During Traffic Stop

 It was the first killing by a Minneapolis officer since George Floyd’s death in May, which led to nationwide protests and the burning of a city police station.
NYTimes.com

George Floyd family attorney applauds firing of Louisville cops in Breonna Taylor shooting

 Attorney Ben Crump welcomed news that two Louisville, Ky., police officers will most likely be terminated from the force over their roles in the death of Breonna...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Washington Post

If Not the Police, Who?

If Not the Police, Who? Link Copied Photographs by Ricardo Nagaoka Should American cities defund their police departments? The question has been asked continually—with varying degrees...
WorldNews