You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President-Elect Joe Biden Warns Of Obstruction



During a speech, President-elect Joe Biden alleged that President Donald Trump’s administration is blocking key information regarding national security. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:13 Published 2 days ago Biden: Trump's Team Is Keeping Info Secret



President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said that his transition team is facing ongoing roadblocks. The roadblocks come from President Trump's political leadership at the Pentagon. Several of the blocks.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42 Published 2 days ago Biden blasts Trump team for 'roadblocks'



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused the Trump administration of obstructing national security information in the transfer of power ahead of his inauguration on January 20th. Gavino Garay.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 2 days ago