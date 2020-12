You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Family staying at Airbnb recounts surviving Nashville's bombing



The Gainey family was visiting Nashville for Christmas but found themselves in the middle of Friday morning's bombing. Now they're sharing their story. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago Health Officials Probe Whether New, More Contagious COVID-19 Strain Circulating In LA County



On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health sent out a memo asking laboratories to review data from positive coronavirus tests and report any unusual findings back to the.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:33 Published 5 days ago Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film



"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. Jenkins thinks "Wonder Woman 1984" is more than a comic book film. She told CNN the film.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 5 days ago