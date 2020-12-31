Minneapolis police kill man during traffic stop
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city's south side Wednesday night. Police say the man was a felony suspect and that he shot at officers, who then returned fire. (Dec. 31)
