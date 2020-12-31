Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis police kill man during traffic stop

USATODAY.com Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city's south side Wednesday night. Police say the man was a felony suspect and that he shot at officers, who then returned fire. (Dec. 31)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Minneapolis Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota

Minneapolis Police Fatally Shoot Man During Traffic Stop

 It was the first killing by a Minneapolis officer since George Floyd’s death in May, which led to nationwide protests and the burning of a city police station.
NYTimes.com
Minneapolis journalist left with nothing after someone steals moving truck and trailer hauling car [Video]

Minneapolis journalist left with nothing after someone steals moving truck and trailer hauling car

Everything he owned was inside a moving truck with his car attached by a trailer and all of it was stolen as he slept overnight last week.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:09Published
NYPD used excessive force during protests -report [Video]

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report

The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New York City's Department of Investigation. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Related videos from verified sources

Mpls. Police Chief Discusses Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting [Video]

Mpls. Police Chief Discusses Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo talks to the media about Wednesday's deadly officer-involved shooting in the Powderhorn neighborhood (16:26).WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 30, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 16:26Published
Man Killed By Minneapolis Police [Video]

Man Killed By Minneapolis Police

A man is dead Wednesday night after a shootout with Minneapolis police, reports Erin Hassanzadeh (2:09).WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 30, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:09Published
Investigation underway after man's remains found in suitcases near trail in Denver [Video]

Investigation underway after man's remains found in suitcases near trail in Denver

Police are investigating after the remains of a man were discovered inside two suitcases near the Sanderson Gulch Trail in the Mar Lee neighborhood of Denver.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Minneapolis police kill man during traffic stop

 Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city's south side Wednesday night. Police say the man was a felony suspect and that he...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Felony suspect shot, killed by officers in Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood; body cam footage to be released Thursday

 According to Minneapolis Police, officers were engaged in a traffic stop with a felony suspect near East 36th Street and Cedar Avenue at...
Upworthy