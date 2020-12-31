Becky Hammon becomes first woman to coach NBA team

Said LeBron James: "It's a beautiful thing just to hear her barking out calls, barking out sets. She's very passionate about the game."Full Article
Dejounte Murray had a career-high 29 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
Becky Hammon made history on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to act as head coach during an NBA regular season game.
