Ice Age woolly rhino found in melting Siberia permafrost
CBS News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Humans May Have Settled Americas 33,000 Years Ago
TomoNews US
ZACATECAS, MEXICO— Prehistoric humans may have settled in Chiquihuite Cave of Central Mexico 33,000 years ago, according to a..
You might like
More coverage
Scientists show wolf head preserved in permafrost for 40,000 years
The head of an ice age wolf, which died 40,000 years ago, has been discovered frozen and preserved in Siberia.
A local man..
euronews (in English)
Ancient nomads linked to modern populations
A new study sheds light on how ancient human migration in Northeastern Siberia is linked to human populations today.
Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me