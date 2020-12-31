The event is closed to the public because of COVID-19. Just select VIP guests and about 40 local frontline workers and their families will be allowed.Full Article
New Year’s Eve Countdown: Frontline Workers Invited To Watch Ball Drop In Times Square
Rainy, Deserted Times Square To Ring In 2021
CBS 2 New York
Times Square typically sees tens of thousands of people for New Year's Eve, but this year there are no crowded streets packed with..
Most Big New Year's Eve Firework Displays Are Canceled
Wochit
COVID has put a wrench in New Year's Eve celebrations globally.
According to CNN, the best view of fireworks in most major..
Frontline workers join Ryan Seacrest for NYE
Reuters Studio