Rebecca Grossman pleads not guilty to murder in hit-and-run crash that killed 8-year-old and 11-year-old boys.Full Article
Philanthropist charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash
Grossman Burn Foundation Co-Founder Charged With Murder In Westlake Village Crash That Killed 2 Young Brothers
A Hidden Hills philanthropist has been charged with murder for a hit-and-run crash this past September which killed two young..
