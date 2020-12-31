Heavy snow is falling from Oklahoma to the Mexican border in Texas, and there could be tornadoes Thursday in parts of the deep South. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli shares what to expect in the coming days.Full Article
New Year's storm moves snow, ice across the U.S.
CBS News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
NBC 26 Wisconsin
Sun will slowly be returning today. Highs will be in the lower to mid 20s with light southwest winds. Your New Year's Eve will be..
You might like
More coverage
Dangerous storm developing for much of the US as 2020 ends
Bleacher Report AOL
After one storm dumped record snowfall on the Central Plains, a new one is developing that will bring a triple threat of snow, ice,..
Dartmoor to get more of the white stuff as ice snap forecast
Exeter Express and Echo