Republican Senator Josh Hawley says he'll likely vote no on certifying the results of the presidential election, forcing a vote in the Senate. This as President Trump returns to Washington Thursday and continues his push for $2,000 relief checks. Paula Reid reports.Full Article
Senator Josh Hawley to contest electoral college results, forcing vote in the Senate
