With mass vaccination campaigns already underway, the U.S. and other rich countries have purchased the lion's share of available doses. There are growing concerns that low income nations are being left behind, which could pose new global threats from the coronavirus. Debora Patta reports.Full Article
Low-income countries could wait years to fully vaccinate populations
