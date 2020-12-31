Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her decision to get sober. The model made headlines after revealing she had not had a drink in four weeks and on Wednesday explained that it was all because of Holly Whitaker's book...Full Article
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She Got Sober
Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has told fans she is "4 weeks sober," after posting an upbeat video on Instagram.