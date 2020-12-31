"Obviously, it's a big deal. It's a substantial moment," Hammon said after the game. But, she added, it would have been nice to win.Full Article
Spurs' Becky Hammon Becomes First Woman To Coach An NBA Team
Spurs' Hammon makes NBA history as first woman to lead team
San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon speaks about becoming the first woman to lead an NBA team after head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected.
Becky Hammon Becomes First Woman to Serve as Head Coach in N.B.A. Game
She took over coaching the San Antonio Spurs after Gregg Popovich was ejected from a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.