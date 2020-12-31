The Biden team said it is prepared to combat action taken by Trump's lame-duck administration.Full Article
Biden to halt or delay Trump's "midnight regulations" on January 20
CBS News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Biden To Sign Executive Order Blocking Trump ‘Midnight Regulations’
Daily Caller
Block last-minute changes
-
Joe Biden to sign executive order blocking Trump's 'midnight regulations'
Upworthy
-
Biden to issue executive order halting any Trump 'midnight regulations'
Upworthy
-
Biden to act quickly to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations'
Japan Today
-
Biden White House to issue memo to halt or delay midnight regulations on January 20
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package
Wibbitz Top Stories
Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package.
Congressional leaders met for hours on Dec. 15 in an attempt to..
7pm News-11032020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN