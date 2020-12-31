A group of House Republicans and 10 Democrats who voted against Rep. Nancy Pelosi for speaker of the House in 2019 are engaged in behind-the-scenes discussions to deny the San Francisco liberal from another term as head of the lower chamber of Congress, The Epoch Times...Full Article
Report: GOP, Dissident House Dems Plot to Deny Pelosi Speakership
