Republican Sen. David Perdue quarantines for coronavirus exposure before Georgia runoff

Republican Sen. David Perdue was forced into quarantine Thursday in the home stretch of Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoffs, disclosing just five days before the election that he had been exposed to a campaign worker infected with the coronavirus.Full Article
