California surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, reporting the grim milestone Thursday as an ongoing surge swamps hospitals and pushes nurses and doctors to the breaking point as they brace for another likely increase after the holidays.Full Article
California Hospitals at 'Brink of Catastrophe'; 25,000 Dead
Newsmax 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Midmorning With Aundrea - August 28, 2019 [ENCORE PRESENTATION]
WCBI
(Originally aired August 15, 2019) Break away from your everyday with Aundrea Self! Today, many health professionals are warning..